Nagelsmann sparks concern with “no leniency” message to Liverpool’s £116m man

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s former record signing Florian Wirtz faces a demanding international schedule after Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann made clear he will not be given any rest.

Nagelsmann insists Wirtz must play for Germany

As reported via Bulinews, Nagelsmann dismissed the idea of sparing the 22-year-old midfielder despite his heavy workload since joining us this summer.

The Germany coach said: “I will show no leniency. He is one of our most important players – he should perform, and he will.”

Wirtz, who cost Liverpool £116m from Bayer Leverkusen, was substituted with muscle cramps in our last league outing.

Arne Slot was forced to comment on the player’s fitness after the match and we as fans have been sweating on his availability for after the international break.

That sparked concern that the No.7 could be managed carefully in the coming weeks. Instead, Nagelsmann confirmed he will feature in Germany’s World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland.

The coach admitted the midfielder’s start at Anfield has not been spectacular but urged patience.

“I didn’t find his performances in Liverpool incredibly dominant, but not so negative either. It’s normal that you need a bit of time at a new club.

“New culture, new league, new stadium – that’s completely normal,” he explained.

Why Wirtz is so important for Liverpool and Germany

Liverpool supporters will hope this international run does not aggravate the German’s early fitness issues.

With Arne Slot’s side adapting quickly to life with Wirtz in midfield, keeping him available is vital.

Nagelsmann stressed he has no doubt about the talent Liverpool have already signed in Florian Wirtz, adding: “He will have great games, score great goals, and set up great goals.”

The midfielder has yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League, but history suggests that will change soon.

Gary Neville has stated that our No.7 needs more coaching before he can settle in on Merseyside and showcase why the Reds broke the bank for him.

At Leverkusen last season he registered 31 goal contributions in 45 matches, numbers that underline why Liverpool invested such a large fee.

For Liverpool, protecting Wirtz is key, especially with the intensity of the Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

But with Germany unwilling to ease his schedule, Slot faces a challenge in balancing his minutes once the international break ends.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile