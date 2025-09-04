‘The question will be’ – Carragher and Keane debate whether Wirtz will be a success at Liverpool

Images via Sky Sports Premier League and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool broke their then-transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, so there’ll be plenty of expectation on the German to have a starring role at Anfield.

Arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal in June, the 22-year-old is still in the embroynic stages of his Merseyside career, with just four competitive appearances to his name thus far under Arne Slot.

It’s obviously much too soon to make any definitive judgements on how much of a success our number 7 will be at Anfield, but two prominent pundits have had a go at forecasting his fortunes with the Reds.

In a feature for Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were tasked with predicting whether various summer signings in the Premier League will be a hit or a miss, or whether it’s too early to tell.

What did Carragher and Keane say about Wirtz?

When it came to Wirtz, the ex-Liverpool defender said: “Wirtz, too early to tell. He’s obviously got quality, hasn’t he? The only thing I’d say is, and I’m sure he’ll come good because we know he’s got quality, but the question will be, ‘Is he a £116m player?’

“I think he’ll eventually show that, but you’d want to be one of the best players in the league for that, don’t you?”

However, Keane seemed more convinced that the German will be a success at Anfield, saying: “I think the physicality can catch players out, but I think he’s got enough quality to be a hit.”

Give Wirtz time and he’ll be a roaring success at Liverpool!

Admittely from a very small sample size, the early signs from Wirtz are that he’ll make a largely positive impact for Liverpool, whilst being yet to truly show the spellbinding quality one would expect of a £100m+ player.

After his competitive Reds debut in the Community Shield last month, Don Hutchison said that the German was ‘exceptional’ at times but remains a work in progress, a verdict which sums up how the 22-year-old has fared across his first four games.

A player coming to a new country at such a young age deserves time to bed in, particularly when it’s a newcomer to the Premier League, although our number 7 mightn’t be afforded that luxury considering his substantial transfer fee.

However, with Keane seemingly convinced that Wirtz has the quality and physicality to succeed at Liverpool, we’ve every reason to remain confident that the ex-Leverkusen playmaker will be one of the stars of the English top-flight season.

There’s been plenty of positive glimpses so far from the German – just wait until he’s in full flow and completely in sync with the likes of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak ahead of him!