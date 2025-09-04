FSG reveal investment plan that Liverpool insiders say will “make a massive difference” – report

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s academy is set for the most significant transformation since its doors first opened, with a £20m redevelopment that promises to reshape the club’s youth system for years to come.

Liverpool academy redevelopment plans confirmed

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group have approved a £20m project to overhaul the Kirkby base.

Central to the plan is the construction of a new indoor dome, finally giving us a full-sized indoor pitch to rival the best in Europe.

Academy director Alex Inglethorpe called it “a big statement”, stressing that the investment would “make a massive difference” to how Liverpool can develop players.

The 52-year-old has overseen countless graduates, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones, who helped us to last season’s Premier League title.

The revamp also includes a new stand for 500 spectators, enhanced sports science facilities, and a switch from artificial to grass surfaces outside.

Work is expected to finish in 2028, though Liverpool Under-21s and Under-19s will temporarily relocate for matches.

Why the academy investment matters for Liverpool

The timing of the redevelopment underlines how important the academy remains to our success.

In the past five years alone, sales of graduates have brought in more than £200m, including Jarell Quansah’s £30m move to Bayer Leverkusen and Caoimhin Kelleher’s switch to Brentford.

Liverpool’s own data shows academy products accounted for 18 per cent of all Premier League minutes in Arne Slot’s title-winning side — more than any other club in the division.

By comparison, Manchester United were second with 16.3 per cent.

The numbers demonstrate why Inglethorpe sees the new facilities as vital to keeping Liverpool ahead. “We’ve never had a full-size indoor facility before that would match up with a lot of our competitors,” he said.

FSG’s self-sustaining model relies on this pipeline. Recent exits like Tyler Morton to Lyon and Ben Doak to Bournemouth highlight how Liverpool can generate funds while still promoting the next wave of Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns.

Liverpool’s youth system continues to give us both identity and financial strength, and this £20m project shows it remains at the heart of the club’s future.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile