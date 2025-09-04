Liverpool could bring back defender after Guehi collapse: Steele

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer rebuild saw us cash in on several players, but a new report has suggested one departure may not be permanent.

As reported by Lewis Steele for Mail Sport, Liverpool inserted a buyback clause into the deal that took Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m.

The agreement even includes pre-arranged terms for a future contract should we decide to bring the 22-year-old back to Anfield.

Quansah buyback clause could shape Liverpool’s defence

The English defender was sold after wanting more game time, something Arne Slot could not guarantee this season.

With Virgil van Dijk nearing the end of his career, Ibou Konate linked with a potential free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, and Joe Gomez having come close to leaving the club once again, the situation at centre back remains uncertain.

Liverpool had pursued Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace late in the window, but that deal collapsed despite a £35m agreement being in place.

Palace ultimately chose to keep their captain, leaving us without the further reinforcement many had expected.

Why Liverpool may turn back to Quansah

Quansah made a strong impression when breaking through into the first team, showing composure beyond his years in the Premier League and Champions League.

His departure to Leverkusen was framed as good business with a long-term safety net, though with Erik ten Hag already sacked – it may not be as safe as many assumed.

The Mail Sport report underlined that the club hierarchy still rate Quansah very highly, alongside Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak.

With a buyback clause set at €60m plus add-ons from 2027, Liverpool have kept the door firmly open.

With Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong already signed from Leverkusen this summer too, there are strong ties between the two clubs.

Should our defensive options dwindle in the coming years, Quansah remains a very realistic option to come back and strengthen our back line.

