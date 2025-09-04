Marc Guehi only wanted Liverpool in failed deadline day move: BBC journalist

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive rebuild could yet see another chapter next summer, with Marc Guehi’s stance on his future now made clear after his collapsed deadline day move.

Guehi made Liverpool his only option

As reported by senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel for BBC Sport, the England international was prepared to wait for us, making it clear that if an official offer arrived, it was “Liverpool or nothing.”

It’s testament to the work being done at Anfield that we see players like Harvey Elliott devastated to leave the club and potential new signings being desperate to don the red shirt.

Crystal Palace had accepted a £35 million agreement in principle, only for late changes to derail the deal after the deadline sheet was submitted.

This last minute change of heart makes it easy to understand why it’s said that senior figures on Merseyside were far from happy with how this negotiation panned out.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner emerged as the biggest winner of the saga, keeping hold of his captain even if it cost the club a major cash injection.

The Austrian coach, whose own contract runs out next summer, insisted throughout pre-season that his leader would not be sold.

Guehi, despite recovering from a minor hamstring issue during Palace’s summer camp, respected the stance and didn’t agitate.

His refusal to sign a new contract, however, leaves the door wide open for us to return.

Liverpool still in pole position for future deal

Guehi, who played 44 matches in all competitions last season and lifted the FA Cup, is entering the final 12 months of his deal at Selhurst Park. Palace attempted to extend his stay, but the defender declined.

With Tottenham sounding out interest under new boss Thomas Frank, it was the only real chance for Palace to spark an auction.

Yet, according to BBC Sport, Guehi’s clear message was that he wanted to join Liverpool, or walk away as a free agent next summer.

That stance makes us the frontrunners for a long-term defensive reinforcement, especially after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Our recruitment of Giovanni Leoni shows future planning, but a proven Premier League captain could be the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk and his eventual successor.

Guehi’s decision to reject all other options ensures this saga is not over.

For now, he remains at Palace, but all signs point towards Anfield being his preferred destination in January or summer 2026.

