Liverpool warned over Real Madrid interest in Marc Guehi: Telegraph chief

Liverpool’s defensive rebuild could face fresh complications after claims that Real Madrid are monitoring Marc Guehi’s situation following his failed move to Anfield.

According to Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, Crystal Palace turned down Liverpool’s £35 million approach on Deadline Day, despite the England international being interested in the switch.

Wallace wrote that “had Liverpool offered £55m for Guehi then the deal would have been done. At £35m it was not straightforward.”

Real Madrid circling as Guehi future remains uncertain

The 24-year-old centre-back is out of contract in 2026, leaving Palace vulnerable to losing him for nothing if they resist further bids.

Wallace suggested that Guehi “will have the pick of the best clubs in the world” next summer, with Madrid mentioned as one of the most likely options.

That possibility will concern us as supporters, given Los Blancos already managed to prise Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Liverpool earlier in the summer.

The right-back was effectively secured on a free transfer, despite the fee that was received for his services, a reminder of how ruthless the Spanish giants can be in the market.

There are also lingering links between Madrid and Ibou Konate, who has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield.

While it would be improbable for the 14-time European champions to sign both defenders, losing Konate and Guehi to the Bernabeu would represent a nightmare scenario.

Why Guehi still fits Liverpool’s long-term plans

Wallace explained that Palace saw the financial and competitive risks of selling now, but he also noted that Guehi “never even asked to be left out of a squad” and remains professional.

As reported by the BBC, for Guehi it was ‘Liverpool or nothing’ this summer but who’s to say if this will be the same in January or at the end of the season?

The farewell video that was leaked showed how close he thought the Liverpool move was, underlining his openness to a Merseyside switch.

Liverpool may well return for Guehi in January, or even revisit the deal next summer if Madrid haven’t already made their move.

His durability, leadership and ability to operate both centrally and at full-back make him a natural long-term partner and successor to Virgil van Dijk.

