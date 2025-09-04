Young Egypt player left stunned by what Salah did after his call-up

Image via @EgyptNT_EN on X

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has once again shown why he is admired around the world, after making a touching gesture to celebrate a new international teammate’s milestone.

Salah’s gift to Egypt debutant

As reported by africatopsports.com, the Egypt captain presented Amr El Gazar with a Liverpool shirt following the youngster’s first call-up to the national squad.

The forward, who has carried us through countless moments of brilliance in the Premier League, used the occasion to inspire the next generation of Egyptian footballers.

El Gazar, rewarded for his form at club level, described the moment as unforgettable.

“Moments like these are priceless for any footballer,” he said. “To have the support of someone like Salah makes it even more special.”

This gesture highlights the leadership qualities that have made Salah so important both at Anfield and for his country.

We’ve seen this week how the Egyptian King is prepared to stand up and defend teammates both new and old, in whichever way necessary.

For a young player breaking into the Pharaohs squad, receiving encouragement from Egypt’s all-time top scorer provides a powerful source of motivation.

Why Salah’s influence matters for Liverpool and Egypt

For Liverpool, having a figure who not only scores goals but also mentors younger players strengthens the culture Arne Slot is building.

The No.11 remains the talisman on Merseyside, and his actions off the pitch show the same consistency as his performances on it.

Egypt’s new man now joins up with a squad that will look to Salah’s leadership in crucial World Cup qualifiers.

For us, the winger’s gesture also serves as a reminder of the character we rely on week after week in the Premier League.

This is not the first time Liverpool have benefited from Salah’s wider influence, with the Egyptian frequently praised for setting standards for younger teammates in training.

His message to Harvey Elliott on social media shows how our ace marksman is a positive role model in so many different ways.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile