‘Champion’ – Mo Salah posts emotional farewell message to Harvey Elliott after Liverpool exit

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has penned an emotional farewell message to Harvey Elliott on social media after the latter’s exit from Liverpool earlier this week.

The 22-year-old has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan with a purchase obligation once he makes 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side, with the fee cited at £35m by Merseyside sources and £30m by those from the Midlands (The Athletic).

After sticking up for two other ex-Anfield teammates in Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who were compared unfavourably to Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in an LFC-related social media account, the Egyptian has again gone online to sing the praises of our former number 19.

Taking to X and Instagram with a poignant message to Elliott, Salah wrote: “You’ll be remembered for your loyalty and dedication every time you were called upon. You leave as a champion, and I’ve got no doubt you’ll do big things at your new club. They are lucky to have you.”

Elliott has the talent to become a genuine star at Aston Villa

Two things are abundantly clear from that social media post – our number 11 truly appreciates his teammates, and the now-Aston Villa man made a lasting impact at Liverpool since joining from Fulham as a 16-year-old in 2019.

The England under-21 star enjoyed plenty of game-time under Jurgen Klopp but was used far less frequently by Arne Slot, accruing just 846 minutes under the Reds’ current head coach before his deadline day move to the Midlands.

Although he never truly held down a place in the starting XI at Anfield, Elliott’s game-changing qualities came to the fore on occasion, with memorable later winners away to Crystal Palace in December 2023 and Paris Saint-Germain six months ago.

A boyhood Liverpool fan, the 22-year-old made no secret of his genuine love for the club and his pride in being able to make almost 150 appearances for us before leaving for Villa Park.

As Salah hinted, Emery’s side are getting a tremendous young talent who boasts a Premier League winner’s medal and could play a starring role in the Midlands, if given the opportunity to do so by starting regularly.

So long as he doesn’t come back to haunt his beloved Reds, we wish Elliott the very best at Aston Villa, where hopefully he’ll have the platform to fulfil his vast potential.