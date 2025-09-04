‘One to watch’ – Lewis Steele namechecks £51m magician as a potential Liverpool signing in 2026

Image via Lewis Steele on YouTube

The summer transfer window shut just three days ago, but already Liverpool fans have been reliably informed of one potential signing to look out for in 2026.

Arne Slot’s squad has been revamped over the past three months, with more than £400m spent on new signings, including two £100m+ additions in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak (Sky Sports).

However, Richard Hughes and FSG will already be looking with intent towards the January market and next summer’s transfer window, and supporters’ thoughts might also be turning towards who could come in at Anfield in the forthcoming months.

Lewis Steele: Olise could be ‘one to watch’ for Liverpool in 2026

In his latest Liverpool Confidential Q&A, Lewis Steele was asked whether Liverpool are likely to make a move for Michael Olise (who has previously been linked with the Reds) in 2026.

The journalist replied: ‘I certainly cannot rule that one out. They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list. We can’t say too much more than that yet but could be one to watch…’

Olise would be an elite Salah replacement for Liverpool

Since joining the Bavarian giants from the Eagles in a £50.8m transfer last year (Sky Sports), Olise has plundered 24 goals and 23 assists in 59 appearances, and he’s roared out of the blocks this season by netting four times in as many matches (Transfermarkt).

He’s earned glowing acclaim from his teammates and manager, with Serge Gnabry hailing him as ‘one of the best players in the world right now’ (Bild) and Vincent Kompany describing him as ‘an exceptional talent’ (Yahoo Sports).

As per FBref, the France international ranks among the top 10% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for a host of underlying performances, most notably his match averages for assists, shot-creating actions (top 2%), progressive passes (top 4%), shots and successful take-ons (top 6%).

Salah will be 35 at the end of his current contract in June 2027, and the stage at which Liverpool will need to seriously look at bringing in a long-term successor is now within sight.

Still only 23 and excelling at one of the foremost clubs in world football, Olise definitely stands out as an elite target for the Reds to consider as the eventual replacement for the legendary Egyptian.

He’d almost certainly command an extortionate transfer fee, but FSG have emphatically shown this summer that they’re not afraid to reach for the chequebook when they feel that it’s justified!