Andy Robertson admits he nearly left Liverpool this summer

Liverpool’s vice captain has admitted he considered his future at Anfield for the first time during the summer, before committing himself to the club.

Robertson speaks on Liverpool future decision

As quoted by the Daily Record, Andy Robertson revealed: “That was the first summer that I’ve had to think about my future.

“It’s always been nailed on where I’m going to be and what my position looks like. So I had to consider things.

“Ultimately we came to the conclusion that our hearts were still at Liverpool. We committed to that and it’s a decision I don’t regret.”

The Scotland international was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid during the transfer window, but Liverpool instead sanctioned a loan for Kostas Tsimikas and brought in Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for £40m.

Kerkez has started every game so far this season, leaving Robertson on the bench more often than usual.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m used to playing pretty much every game. I’ve had eight years at Liverpool where – apart from at the beginning – I’ve always been a starter.

“Obviously in the first few games this season I’ve found myself on the bench. But I had time to think over the summer about what I wanted.

“I made a decision and I still believe if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll play a lot of games for club and country.”

Why Robertson still has a key Liverpool role

Now bearing the responsibility of being our vice captain, Robertson’s influence in the dressing room remains vital.

Despite a warning from one former referee for his language, the left back is seen as a vocal and positive influence in the dressing room.

His experience of winning every major trophy under Jurgen Klopp and lifting the Premier League last season under Arne Slot ensures he has a role to play in guiding the next generation.

With Kerkez settling in, Robertson is expected to rotate more often but will likely feature heavily as the season progresses.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni this summer to strengthen the defence, and Robertson’s presence adds leadership as we chase more silverware.

The Scot added: “Hopefully in the summer I’ll be heading to a World Cup with a couple more trophies in my back pocket.”

