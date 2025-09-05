Bradley drops WhatsApp admission before taking on Florian Wirtz

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s players have found themselves at the centre of the international break, with Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz set to meet on opposite sides this weekend in World Cup qualifying.

The young right-back started for Northern Ireland in their 3-1 win away to Luxembourg, playing 77 minutes as his nation made the perfect start in Group A.

By contrast, Germany suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, with Wirtz completing the full game.

Liverpool teammates set for head-to-head clash

Speaking after the Luxembourg match, Bradley admitted he had not yet messaged his Anfield teammate but expects plenty of conversation before kick-off.

“A few jokes before we came away but no WhatsApps yet,” he told BBC Sport NI.

“Maybe I have to get into him tomorrow and tell him to take it easy on us.

“Obviously Florian is an unbelievable player, I’ve seen that in the few weeks we’ve had with him in pre-season.

“He’s some player and we’ll have to keep him quiet on Sunday night.”

The 22-year-old has grown in stature since breaking into the Reds’ first team, with his energetic style making him a key option for Arne Slot.

His duel with Germany’s £116m midfielder is now one of the weekend’s most intriguing subplots.

Pressure mounts on Germany as Northern Ireland eye upset

Julian Nagelsmann was scathing after Germany’s shock defeat, leaving the four-time World Cup winners under immediate pressure.

That mood could hardly contrast more with the confidence in the Northern Ireland camp, who will hope Bradley’s rise can inspire another famous result.

The clash between Bradley and Wirtz offers a fascinating glimpse of two players who could define the Reds’ future, only this time on opposite sides of the pitch.

With injury concerns facing the German before the international break began, Arne Slot will be hoping all his players return from international duty unscathed.

You can watch Bradley’s comments via @BBCSPORTNI on X:

'Any WhatsApps from Florian?' 💬😂 Conor Bradley is looking forward to catching up with his Liverpool teammate on Sunday night as Northern Ireland face Germany 🔜#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/bBuxu1w8De — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) September 4, 2025

