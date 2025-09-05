CEO explains why Liverpool beat Newcastle to major summer transfer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s decision to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma has been explained by the Italian club’s chief executive, who confirmed that Newcastle had made a higher offer before the 18-year-old defender joined us.

Why Liverpool won the race for Leoni

Speaking to Gazzetta di Parma, via Parma Live, CEO Federico Cherubini said: “We rejected a higher offer from Newcastle for Leoni.

“But plans have changed with Liverpool. I’ve always said the club wanted to keep Giovanni, and he’s always said he’d be happy to stay.

“We even turned down an offer from Newcastle, which was more advantageous than the one Liverpool eventually made.

“When the Reds came forward, our plans changed: both because the offer was very attractive and because Giovanni made it clear he was very happy to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Italian centre back has joined our squad for £26m plus add-ons and will wear the number 15 shirt this season.

Despite playing only a handful of games in Serie B, his potential was spotted early and, as Cherubini admitted, Liverpool’s involvement made the deal unavoidable.

His performances have earned him a call-up to the Italian national side, with Gennaro Gattuso full of praise for our new defender.

Liverpool’s defensive rebuild continues

The move is part of a wider restructuring at the back after Jarell Quansah’s £30m sale to Bayer Leverkusen.

While the 18-year-old Leoni is unlikely to start regularly this season, his signing fits with the strategy of building for the long term under Arne Slot – who has also explained his adoration of the teenager.

This summer we have also signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, while Jeremie Frimpong arrived from Bayer Leverkusen to cover the right-hand side.

The additions of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak show the recruitment drive is about strengthening every area of the squad, but Leoni’s arrival highlights how seriously we are planning for the future at centre back.

Parma’s chief admitted there was pride in losing such a talent to Liverpool, saying: “On the one hand, it’s obviously disappointing to have lost such a promising player, but on the other, there’s pride in a club like ours and recognition for those who believed in this boy in unsuspecting times.”

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile