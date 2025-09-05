Former Liverpool striker issues public apology after spitting incident

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool forward has apologised after sparking controversy in America with his behaviour at the end of the Leagues Cup final.

Suarez apologises after Leagues Cup incident

Luis Suarez, now playing for Inter Miami, was caught up in ugly scenes following his side’s 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders.

The 38-year-old clashed with midfielder Obed Vargas, before teammates Sergio Busquets and Oscar Ustari became involved.

Moments later, Suarez was restrained while appearing to spit towards a member of the opposition coaching staff.

Speaking on Instagram (via BBC Sport), the Uruguayan wrote: “It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where right after the match things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify the reaction I had.

“I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.”

He added: “I feel bad about what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge it and apologise to everyone who felt hurt by what I did.”

Speculation now surrounds what punishment Suarez might face, though he insisted his focus is on helping Miami push for the MLS Cup play-offs.

A career full of controversy

This is not the first time Suarez has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

During his spell at Anfield he was banned for eight matches in 2011 after being found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra.

He also received suspensions for three separate biting incidents while at Ajax, Liverpool and with Uruguay.

Despite the controversies, Suarez is remembered on Merseyside for his brilliance on the pitch, scoring 82 goals in 133 games before moving to Barcelona.

His time at Anfield coincided with a title challenge in 2013/14, when he won the Premier League Golden Boot.

The apology shows that even in the later stages of his career, Suarez remains as controversial as ever.

