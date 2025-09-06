‘Every day’ – Why Jeremie Frimpong has already left two of his Liverpool teammates awestruck

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Just two official matches into his Liverpool career, Jeremie Frimpong has already made a massive impression on some of his new teammates.

The 24-year-old joined from Bayer Leverksen at the start of the summer transfer window in a £29.5m deal (Sky Sports) and scored on his competitive debut for the Reds in the Community Shield last month.

Unfortunately, he incurred a hamstring injury in the Premier League opener against Bournemouth which ruled him out of the subsequent wins over Newcastle and Arsenal, but the Netherlands international has still shown early signs of becoming a star turn for Arne Slot’s side.

Frimpong has already wowed two Liverpool teammates

In a feature for EA Sports FC Mobile, Liverpool duo Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez were asked to name the fastest player in the squad, and both of them instantly gave the nod to Frimpong.

The French forward answered: “Jeremie, every day”, to which the Hungarian replied that the rapid right-back is “too fast, too quick”.

When the striker declared that the 24-year-old is “the fastest in the world”, the Reds’ number 6 concurred by saying: “Yeah, I swear!”.

Frimpong already had a reputation for his searing pace

The testimonies from Ekitike and Kerkez are borne out by a statistic shared by TNT Sports last month which revealed that Frimpong clocked the fastest top speed in the opening round of Premier League matches this season at a searing 36.1 kilometres per hour.

That reputation had already been firmly established in Germany, with Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard noting how the Dutchman ‘uses his pace’ to have an influence going forward on the right flank, while former Reds striker Erik Meijer vividly declared that the 24-year-old plays ‘like he has three lungs’.

The number 30’s attacking influence was evident in the Community Shield, when he burst up the pitch and audaciously chipped Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson to net an outrageous first Liverpool goal.

Frimpong will hopefully be back on the pitch once the international break has concluded (Premier Injuries), and his blistering speed could be a huge asset for Slot’s side in upcoming showdowns against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Everton, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

We’ve had a taste of what he can offer from the right flank, and we hope to see plenty more of his bombastic runs along the touchline in the weeks, months and years ahead!

