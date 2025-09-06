‘No rush to leave’ – Liverpool stalwart had three clubs attempting to sign him on deadline day

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player was the subject of deadline day interest from several clubs earlier this week, but he remains at Anfield for now.

With Alexander Isak’s move being all but confirmed on Sunday night, it meant that the final hours of the transfer window were centred largely around the Reds’ pursuit of Marc Guehi, which was ultimately sabotaged by Crystal Palace’s late decision not to sell their captain.

In terms of outgoings, there had been interest from Brighton in Joe Gomez as the deadline approached, and it turns out that the Seagulls weren’t alone in hoping to secure a last-gasp move for the 28-year-old.

Gomez ‘in no rush to leave’ Liverpool

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke named three clubs who’d made a last-ditch attempt to try and sign the Liverpool defender, who’s content to remain at Anfield for now but could again be the subject of transfer interest in January.

The journalist outlined: “There’ll be a lot of dominoes to fall potentially, for Joe Gomez to leave Anfield. The thing is with Joe Gomez is that he’s happy at Liverpool and he’s in no rush to leave.

“It’s no surprise that clubs like AC Milan were looking at Gomez – they were looking to bring in a new centre-back. There was even interest from Brighton late on in the window and Palace had him on their list as well if they did lose Guehi.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s interest in Joe Gomez in January, but a lot will depend on how things are going at Liverpool.”

Gomez is still hugely valuable to Liverpool

Even had the Reds succeeded in signing Guehi last Monday, it would’ve surely come too late in the day to sanction an exit for Gomez, who’s just begun his 11th season at Anfield and certainly wouldn’t have been allowed to depart without another centre-back coming in.

The 28-year-old is likely to continue playing a backup role to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but his value to Liverpool was evident in his outstanding performance off the bench to help see out the narrow win over Arsenal six days ago.

The ever-professional Londoner seems content with supplementing the first-choice partnership and remaining patient for game-time, but if FSG were to go back in for Guehi in the winter, that might viably prompt a rethink from our number 2.

If we do eventually succeed with acquiring the Palace captain, that could be the prompt for Gomez to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere, but rest assured that nobody at Anfield will be rushing him out the door.

For the time being, we’re very glad to still have the 28-year-old on Merseyside. Even if his involvement over the next few months is sporadic, it seems a given that he won’t let Liverpool down whenever he’s called upon – that has been the case over the past decade.