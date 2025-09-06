(Video) Ibrahima Konate saved France with heroic moment in hard-fought victory over Ukraine

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate had a major part to play as France commenced their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with victory over Ukraine on Friday night.

The match in Wroclaw saw his Liverpool teammate Hugo Ekitike make his senior debut for Les Bleus, having been left out of Didier Deschamps’ initial squad but then received the call-up after injury to Rayan Cherki.

The journey towards what they hope will be a third successive World Cup final began with a 2-0 win thanks to an early goal from Michael Olise and a late one from Kylian Mbappe.

Konate saves France with heroic goalline clearance

With France one goal to the good, Konate was called upon to preserve his nation’s lead in heroic fashion.

Artem Dovbyk arced a header across goal, and it seemed destined for the net until the Liverpool defender raced back to head the ball off the line from underneath the crossbar.

Konate has responded brilliantly to early-season jitters

All else being equal, Mbappe’s strike would’ve still ensured victory for Les Bleus, but the mentality shift which could’ve emerged from a Ukraine equaliser was prevented thanks to Konate’s last-gasp clearance.

The 26-year-old looked shaky in his first couple of games this season, eliciting strong criticism from several pundits, but he was back to his usual self against Arsenal last weekend and came up clutch for his country last night in their moment of need.

The Reds’ number 5 enjoyed a strong performance overall against Ukraine, completing 48 of his 51 passes (91% success), winning four of his six duels, contributing seven defensive actions and executing three accurate long balls, while he lost possession just five times from 64 touches (Sofascore).

Konate’s place in the Liverpool starting XI had appeared to come under question barely over a week ago after some unconvincing displays and the ultimately doomed pursuit of Marc Guehi, but in the past few days he’s delivered the perfect response to his critics.

His long-term future at Anfield remains shrouded in doubt as uncertainty lingers as to whether or not he’ll sign a new contract. Let’s hope that situation isn’t allowed to rumble on like the three major contractual sagas which formed an unwanted undercurrent to last season.

Check out Konate’s goalline clearance against Ukraine below, via @hekounde on X: