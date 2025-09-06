‘Damn’ – Alexis Mac Allister has completely changed his perception about one Liverpool teammate

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has admitted that he’s done a complete 180 on one of his Liverpool teammates since coming to Anfield in 2023.

The Argentine was one of four South American players who helped the Reds to win the Premier League last season, but he and Alisson Becker are now the only two remaining on Merseyside after the summer exits of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

The Brazilian’s reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world has been widely held for some time, including by his peers at rival clubs, but our current number 10 wasn’t a member of the 32-year-old’s fan club until seeing him every day in training.

Mac Allister makes surprising confession about Alisson

Mac Allister has candidly confessed that, during his days at Brighton, he wasn’t wholly convinced about Alisson’s abilitites, but that perception has rapidly changed over the past couple of years.

As per ESPN UK, the 26-year-old said: “I tell him, ‘You know, when I was at Brighton, I didn’t understand what the hype was all about. I didn’t really rate you. Now, damn! I have to admit, you’re the best. Well, ok, you, Dibu [Emiliano Martinez] and [Thibaut] Courtois.’

“He hasn’t invited me to his house for a BBQ yet, so he has this season ahead to keep to his word!”

Mac Allister has since seen the light!

Alisson had already been a world-class figure at Liverpool for five years by the time that Mac Allister signed, so it seems surprising that the ex-Brighton midfielder “didn’t really rate” the Reds’ number 1 for so long.

However, having had the privilege of training and playing alongside him for a couple of seasons now, the Argentine has been forced to shelve any neighbouring rivalry with his Brazilian teammate.

The 32-year-old’s quality as a shot-stopper has been evident for years, and he also showed his ingenuity in last weekend’s win over Arsenal by cleverly directing Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz to block David Raya’s view of Dominik Szoboszlai’s show-shopping free kick.

The goalkeeping position had been problematic at Liverpool for a long time until Alisson joined from Roma in 2018. Since then, he’s been literally the first name on the team sheet when available, with even Caoimhin Kelleher feeling compelled to move on from Anfield this summer in search of regular game-time.

Mac Allister’s initial opinion about our number 1 might seem surprising, but we can all be guilty of misjudgements. Just rememeber, Decca once told The Beatles that they had ‘no future in show business’!