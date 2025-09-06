9 clearances: ‘Incredible’ Liverpool star had his nation’s media swooning after ‘class’ performance

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson mightn’t have had much of a look-in at Liverpool so far this season, but his importance to his national team remains undiminished.

A regular starter at Anfield since 2018, the left-back has had to give way to summer signing Milos Kerkez in the early weeks of the campaign, with Arne Slot handing him just 36 competitive minutes since the start of August.

The 31-year-old will have duly welcomed the current international window, and he played the entirety of Scotland’s 0-0 draw away to Denmark on Friday night as their quest to reach the 2026 World Cup began on a positive note.

Scottish media praise Robertson’s performance v Denmark

Robertson’s performance in Copenhagen drew plenty of praise from the Scottish media, including The Scotsman, for whom Mark Atkinson wrote: ‘The captain has not started this season for Liverpool but class is permanent.

‘Now such an experienced player, Robertson patrolled his left flank very well. Was fairly quiet in an attacking sense in the first half but as the match wore on, he put in some tantalising crosses into the penalty box, but nobody on the end to put them in.’

Herald Scotland‘s Ewan Paton also gave the Liverpool defender 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, writing that he ‘consistently provided enticing deliveries all game that were just asking to be attacked’.

The Daily Record lauded one ‘incredible cross in in second half’ which ‘deserved to be buried’, while Lewis Anderson of the Edinburgh Evening News opined that the left-back ‘worked tirelessly’ throughout the match.

Robertson is a born leader for both Liverpool and Scotland

A Champions League and two-time Premier League winner who now has 85 caps for his country, it’s not as if Robertson has a great deal to prove at this stage of an enormously successful careeer.

Having dropped out of the Liverpool starting XI, though, he clearly seemed determined to make his case to Slot with a tremendous performance for Scotland last night.

The 31-year-old was his country’s second-highest rated performer by Sofascore ranking against Denmark. He completed one dribble, won two duels, executed one key pass and five accurate long balls, and made one block and one interception, along with recording no fewer than nine clearances.

Having recently been named as the Reds’ new vice-captain, Robertson spoke openly before the match in Copenhagen about feeling a sense of responsibility at Anfield to help his teammates to work through the grief of losing Diogo Jota, a tragedy that he’s said he will ‘never get over’.

A leader to the core who sets an example both on and off the pitch, Liverpool are blessed to have someone of the Glaswegian’s ability and character in their squad.

Even if he continues to play second fiddle to Kerkez in L4 for the most part this season, our number 26 is unquestionably an integral figure for both club and country.