Jon Dahl Tomasson drops Isak selection hint for Monday after failing to appear in Sweden draw

Liverpool fans may have been disappointed and concerned to see Alexander Isak playing no part for Sweden in their 2-2 draw against Slovenia on Friday night.

The Reds’ record signing was among the substitutes in Ljubljana but wasn’t summoned from the bench by Jon Dahl Tomasson, who’d promised before the match not to do anything ‘stupid’ with the 25-year-old after a complete lack of game-time since May.

The striker himself had voiced concerns over his fitness levels after sitting out Newcastle’s pre-season programme and opening Premier League games before finally getting his much sought-after move to Anfield, and no unnecessary risks were taken last night.

Tomasson hopeful Isak can play on Monday

Tomasson explained after the match why he didn’t summon Isak from the bench against Slovenia, but is hopeful that the £125m man might be able to play a part in Sweden’s next fixture.

The 49-year-old told Viaplay (via Fotboll Skanalen, translated from Swedish): “He had only done three training sessions with the team, no pre-season with the team and of course no playing time. The risk is probably a bit too great to use him today.”

However, when asked whether the Liverpool star could feature against Kosovo on Monday, Tomasson replied: “Hopefully, hopefully, as a ‘game-changer’.”

Tomasson right not to rush Isak back prematurely

It seems from the Sweden manager’s comments that, if Isak is to play on Monday, it’d most likely be as a substitute, with his national team continuing to proceed with caution after his summer of on-field inactivity.

Tomasson’s reply will likely be welcomed by Liverpool fans, not just because it hints that the striker could get some minutes under his belt before we play Burnley next weekend, but also that he won’t be rushed back prematurely and run the risk of incurring a serious injury.

Lewis Steele has hinted that the Reds’ record signing is likely to begin on the bench at Turf Moor, with the Anfield medical team taking a similarly patient approach to the Swedish camp as the 25-year-old gradually works his way back to full fitness.

With Sweden finishing their September commitments after Monday’s game and the Premier League champions not in action until the following Sunday, Isak will have nearly a full week at the AXA Training Centre to begin integrating with his new teammates.

The mantra of ‘slow and steady wins the race’ mightn’t be desirable for Liverpool fans who can’t wait to see their new star in action, but it definitely appears to be the best approach for the long-term.

In any case, Hugo Ekitike has been leading the line tremendously, so there’s no need to rush the ex-Newcastle marksman back into the fray too early.