Alisson explains what it takes to be Liverpool’s No.1 in honest interview

Liverpool’s success under Arne Slot has been built on strong foundations, and none have been more consistent than Alisson Becker between the posts.

The Brazilian has now played more than 300 games for us, winning seven major honours since arriving from AS Roma in 2018, including two Premier League titles.

Alisson on being Liverpool goalkeeper and always improving

The 32-year-old passed his milestone appearance last month and kept a first clean sheet of the season in our 1-0 win over Arsenal before the international break.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the No.1 described what it means to stay at the top level in England and Europe.

“For me, what I see as a goalkeeper, to be at the top level you need to have good positioning, first of all,” he said.

“You need to have speed, you need to have agility and to play in the Premier League you need to be strong as well and good on set-pieces and good on timings.

“To be a Liverpool FC goalkeeper, you have to be good at sweeping up some balls as well, working outside the box and also playing with your feet.

“And I always try to improve myself in all aspects, to cover all the gaps, because I know the opposition I face here.”

Liverpool recently spent heavily on Florian Wirtz to bolster creativity and record signing Alexander Isak in attack, but Alisson’s consistency at the other end is just as vital to our title defence.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has already outlined his plan to usurp our No.1 but he will know as well as anyone else that this won’t be an easy feat.

Partnership with Mo Salah continues to deliver

Alisson also reflected on his unique connection with Mo Salah, having set up the Egyptian for three goals already during his Anfield career.

“The connection me and Mo have is from the years we’ve spent together,” he added. “I know his qualities, he knows my qualities… it’s something that we really enjoy doing.”



It’s not just our Egyptian King who recognises the 32-year-old’s talents, with Alexis Mac Allister also sharing his adoration of the stopper.

We don’t know how long we will have Salah and Alisson in our team but they have both already achieved more than enough in their glittering careers and it’s testament to their mentality that more silverware is on the cards for the Reds this season.

