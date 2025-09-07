How West Ham chief stopped Guehi joining Liverpool on deadline day – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements ended in frustration on deadline day – and fresh revelations suggest West Ham chief David Sullivan played a decisive role in scuppering our move for Marc Guehi.

Guehi’s Liverpool transfer blocked by Sullivan actions

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon and relayed by hammers.news, the Crystal Palace defender was ready to join us, with a farewell video even recorded.

The captain of the London club had stated that he only wanted to move to Anfield and it seemed all parts were set up in order for this transfer to happen.

Palace were willing to let the England international leave once they secured Brighton’s Igor Julio as a replacement.

But in a dramatic twist, West Ham hijacked that move by signing Igor on loan. Nixon claims this sudden switch was the result of Sullivan’s transfer strategy collapsing earlier in the day.

The Hammers had targeted Charlie Cresswell of Toulouse and Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, but the West Ham owner only offered loan-with-option deals, described as “rental fees,” rather than paying the permanent fees expected.

With both bids rejected, Sullivan launched a last-minute swoop for Igor – which in turn blocked Guehi’s transfer to Anfield.

The reaction of the hierarchy on Merseyside has already been shared and it’s easy to understand their frustration with this 11th hour u-turn.

Liverpool’s frustration after losing Guehi

The Palace captain, who played 44 games last season and lifted the FA Cup, was seen as the final piece in Arne Slot’s defensive jigsaw.

Having already added Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in a record-breaking summer, Guehi would have provided further depth alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate.

Instead, the deal collapsed as Sullivan’s approach forced Palace to hold on to their centre-back. For us, it meant missing out on a proven Premier League defender despite the groundwork being completed.

Liverpool’s defensive planning now looks ahead to January, but the missed opportunity underlines how one club’s chaotic deadline day directly impacted our squad building.

For West Ham, their supporters will be just as frustrated, with Nixon adding that both Cresswell and Harwood-Bellis were attainable targets until Sullivan’s stubborn stance scuppered those deals.

