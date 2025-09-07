Coach insists Szoboszlai could be world’s best in new role despite Liverpool stance

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told that Dominik Szoboszlai could become one of the world’s best defensive midfielders – despite us never playing him there under Arne Slot.

Szoboszlai defensive midfield claim from Hungary boss

Hungary manager Marco Rossi was full of praise for our No.8 following a fiery 2-2 draw away to Ireland, a game that saw the Magyars reduced to ten men early in the second half.

Rossi told M4 Sport, via Origo Sport, that “he can play in any position, as he has proven in the Premier League, but we think he can be one of the best in the world in the number six, defensive midfield position.”

It is a fascinating verdict on the international captain, who has been used almost exclusively as an attacking midfielder under the Dutchman.

Even when shifted out of his comfort zone, such as his right-back cameos against Newcastle and Arsenal, Szoboszlai has shone – earning a place in the league’s team of the week as a full back.

But at Anfield, with record signing Florian Wirtz taking the central creative role, the Hungarian skipper has a fight on his hands for his role in last season’s side.

Liverpool midfield puzzle with Wirtz and Szoboszlai

The comment adds fuel to an already intriguing tactical question for Liverpool.

Could Szoboszlai, signed for £60m from RB Leipzig in 2023, actually be the long-term answer in holding midfield?

His energy, leadership and tactical discipline have already been on show, while his ability to dictate from deep could balance our forward-heavy setup.

For now, the German playmaker Wirtz remains Slot’s go-to in the attacking midfield role, fresh from a Bundesliga campaign where he produced 16 goals and 15 assists.

That leaves Szoboszlai fighting for a defined role, with Rossi’s words perhaps encouraging the 24-year-old to push for a deeper position at club level – with his Arsenal free-kick showing how vital it is to have him on the pitch.

Liverpool are ready to see how effective Wirtz can be in unlocking opposition defences, while Szoboszlai’s power and range may yet solve our long-term midfield balance.

With Portuguese champions Portugal up next for Hungary, Szoboszlai’s flexibility is again likely to be tested.

The Reds may not have deployed him as a defensive midfielder yet, but if Rossi is right, we could be sitting on the perfect player that we never knew we had.

