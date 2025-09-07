Liverpool ace speaks out after red card drama leaves him fuming on international duty

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s free-kick hero was left frustrated on international duty after a night of high drama in Dublin ended with Hungary only managing a draw.

Szoboszlai delivers assist but Hungary undone late on

Dominik Szoboszlai, who is a key figure under Arne Slot, was at the heart of Hungary’s 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw against the Republic of Ireland.

The midfielder, wearing the armband, provided an assist for Roland Sallai to double Hungary’s lead in the first half, his pinpoint corner delivery demonstrating the same quality that has made him invaluable at Anfield.

With his international boss rejecting the prospect of playing our No.8 in his new right-back role, he looked more comfortable back in the middle of the park.

But despite the dream start, the match unravelled after Sallai was sent off on the hour for a late challenge on Dara O’Shea.

Playing with 10 men, Hungary held out until deep into stoppage time, only for Swansea striker Adam Idah to strike and deny Szoboszlai’s side all three points.

Speaking via Liverpool ECHO, the 24-year-old defended his team-mate: “I have to defend Sala, he would never intentionally harm anyone, and he didn’t want to now either.

“However, if this is red, the first Irish goal should also be watched.”

Liverpool midfielder reacts to red card controversy

Szoboszlai, who was booked himself during the fiery contest, admitted the result felt like two points dropped, but praised the spirit his side showed.

“I am proud that we were able to fight like this with a man deficit.

“The first half was a dream start, if we had kept it up, the whole match would have been like this. There will be matches where a point will be worth gold.”

The Hungarian international will return to Liverpool duties with confidence after another assist on the international stage, adding to the attacking flair that has already seen shine this season.

A game with Portugal is to come for the man who scored the worldie against Arsenal in our last match.

With Szoboszlai’s leadership growing both at club and international level, supporters will be hopeful he can carry that influence into another title challenge this season.

