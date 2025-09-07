Fabrizio Romano: ex-Liverpool midfielder set for Barcelona return

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans saw Thiago Alcantara bring elegance to midfield during his four years at Anfield, but injuries meant we never truly enjoyed his best years.

Now the former Spain international is preparing for a new chapter in coaching, with Fabrizio Romano confirming he will rejoin Barcelona as part of Hansi Flick’s staff.

Thiago joins Barcelona coaching staff after Liverpool retirement

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Thiago Alcantara, former Barca, Bayern Munich, Liverpool midfielder is set to rejoin Barcelona in the staff of Hansi Flick.

“Everything is agreed, verbal agreement is done, contracts are being prepared.”

The Italian reporter added that Thiago “strongly wanted this opportunity to learn from Hansi Flick” and that the German coach “strongly wanted Thiago again with him because Thiago already was part of the staff for a few months last year.”

After retiring at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, our former No.6 made the immediate move to join Flick’s staff at Barcelona on a short-term basis.

Since then, the 34-year-old has been living in Merseyside due to tax complications following the termination of his Liverpool contract.

That situation has now been resolved, clearing the way for a move back to Catalonia.

Could Thiago one day return to Anfield as a coach?

Thiago’s time at Liverpool was plagued by injuries, limiting him to just 98 appearances in total. It was a frustrating spell, but the midfielder still showed flashes of brilliance under Jurgen Klopp.

Given his tactical mind and reputation as a “football man”, as Romano described him, some will naturally hope he could one day rejoin us on the coaching side.

For now though, he seems determined to gain experience alongside Flick, who managed him at Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have already reshaped the staff under Slot, with the addition of Giovanni van Bronckhorst this season, yet seeing Thiago move into coaching could mean he one day returns to Anfield.

You can watch Romano’s Thiago update via his YouTube channel:

