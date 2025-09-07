Konate’s joke hides serious contract issue as Madrid watch closely

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may be smiling at Ibou Konate’s light-hearted response to Real Madrid speculation, but the defender’s contract situation is no laughing matter for us.

Konate jokes about Real Madrid interest

The French international, who joined from RB Leipzig in 2021, was asked about Madrid’s widely rumoured pursuit during an interview with Telefoot while on international duty.

He responded with humour, saying: “Yes, Kylian Mbappe is calling me every two hours,” a remark that drew laughter from interviewers, as relayed by Diario AS.

Behind the joke, though, lies a serious issue for the Reds. Konate has just nine months left on his current deal and will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

According to Football Espana, Los Blancos have identified him as a cost-effective solution to replace ageing defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Liverpool’s defensive plans under pressure

The situation echoes what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, when our academy graduate was sold to Real Madrid with only weeks left on his contract.

Losing Konate on a free would be an even bigger blow, especially after Jarell Quansah’s £30m move to Bayer Leverkusen reduced our defensive depth.

That is why our interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi made so much sense.

The England centre-back was on the verge of joining us before his move collapsed late on deadline day.

With Real Madrid also monitoring Guehi and circling Konate, Liverpool must act fast to avoid another defensive crisis.

Strengthening the backline remains a key priority, the missed opportunity for Guehi underlines how fragile our defensive planning could become if Konate follows Trent out of the door.

For Madrid, patience may pay off. But for us, keeping the Frenchman at Anfield is no laughing matter.

