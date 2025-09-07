Ex-PL chief says Liverpool teenager is “as good as Virgil van Dijk”

Liverpool’s £26m summer signing Giovanni Leoni has already been tipped as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

That’s the view of Martin Semmens, the London City Lionesses CEO, who previously worked as Southampton’s chief executive when we signed Van Dijk from the south coast club.

Leoni compared to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Speaking on talkSPORT, Semmens admitted he has “never seen anything like” the Italian defender, who joined us from Parma despite interest from Newcastle and Tottenham.

“I think it was clearly the best young centre back in Italy, if not Europe,” Semmens, who also worked for Parma, said.

“Five or six Premier League teams asked me. I told them he’s as good as Virgil.”

Gennaro Gattuso clearly has a similar opinion, given the senior call-up for the teenage defender who is yet to play a second of competitive football for the Reds.

Leoni was only 17 when he broke into Serie A, and Semmens recalled how the youngster dominated Romelu Lukaku in a crucial fixture last season.

“He took Lukaku out of the game,” he explained. “We went to Napoli needing to get a point, and he marked him out of the game. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

That type of performance is what persuaded Liverpool to act quickly, beating rival clubs to one of Europe’s most highly regarded defensive prospects.

Liverpool’s defensive future after £446m summer spree

Leoni’s arrival was perhaps the quietest of our record-breaking transfer window, which saw both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrive for British record fees.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to inject creativity into midfield, while the addition of Alexander Isak gives us a new No.9. Yet ensuring defensive stability after Van Dijk’s eventual departure may prove just as significant.

Parma CEO Federico Cherubini has since confirmed Newcastle even offered more money than Liverpool, but the teenager only wanted Anfield.

Semmens believes the defender will adapt this season before stepping into a leading role, especially if Ibou Konate eventually moves on.

