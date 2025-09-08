Conor Bradley gives Wirtz verdict after free-kick strike for Germany

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s big-money signing Florian Wirtz may have shown his quality on the international stage, but Conor Bradley insists the battle between the two teammates is far from over.

Bradley gives verdict on Liverpool teammate Wirtz

The Northern Ireland full-back came up against the German playmaker during Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier in Cologne.

Speaking after the game, Bradley told BBC Sport NI: “He’ll take the bragging rights but he still has to come back to Belfast.

“I thought Florian was very good tonight, the free-kick is why he’s a top player.”

Germany eventually won 3-1, with the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder scoring a brilliant curling free-kick to seal the result.

It was our right back who spoke before the game asking for his Anfield teammate to “take it easy on us” but the German clearly didn’t get the message.

Bradley, who impressed at right-back despite the defeat, admitted it was a tough test but looked ahead to the return fixture in October.

“It’s always a privilege to play at Windsor Park. The fans tonight were fantastic, all throughout the game. I can’t wait to get home and play at Windsor Park,” he said.

Wirtz impact shows Liverpool’s transfer ambition

The 22-year-old No.7 arrived at Anfield this summer for £116 million and is used to being the focal point for both club and country.

His set-piece strike against Bradley’s side was another example of the quality that persuaded Liverpool to break the British transfer record.

It was not the first time the German international has stepped up in a decisive moment.

With 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 games for Leverkusen last season, Wirtz was already regarded as one of Europe’s most creative midfielders before joining us.

Despite this goal-scoring contribution, the play maker was still criticised by the press in his home nation.

Bradley’s comments though underline the respect Wirtz commands, even from those who share a dressing room at Kirkby.

As the Northern Ireland defender prepares for a return to Windsor Park in October, he knows another meeting with Germany will provide a fresh test and another chance to face his Liverpool colleague head-on.

Both players can take pride in their displays, but it was Wirtz who had the final say on this occasion.

'He still has to come back to Belfast' 💬👀 Bragging rights are still up for grabs @conorbradley03 ⚽#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/pgKQlBW9Nv — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) September 7, 2025

