Ekitike: competition with Alexander Isak is only one man’s problem

Liverpool’s summer of spending has created one of the most intriguing battles for places we have seen at Anfield in years.

Hugo Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for a package worth up to £79m, has already scored three goals in his first four games for us.

But with Alexander Isak arriving from Newcastle in a British record £125m deal, competition for the No.9 role has intensified instantly.

Ekitike welcomes competition with Isak at Liverpool

Speaking via the London Evening Standard, the French forward made it clear he is ready for the challenge.

“When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players.

“Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure.

“It’s going to be tough competition, but I’m going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it’s just the coach’s problem.”

The 23-year-old knows his starting berth could soon come under threat, with the Sweden international boasting 27 goals in all competitions last season.

The arrival of our No.22 is said to have changed the mood of our big-money man in the summer and it’s clear both are hungry for goals in a red shirt.

But for now, Isak remains short of match fitness after sitting out pre-season during his Newcastle exit, meaning Ekitike is expected to keep his place against Burnley this weekend.

With it now being revealed from Eintracht Frankfurt sources that they were negotiating with the Geordies for the Frenchman, it’s interesting to see that we’ve swiped a strike force that could have been seen at St. James’ Park instead this season.

Liverpool’s striking options show our intent

Our recruitment this summer has been bold. Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz in a £116m deal to strengthen the midfield, while Isak’s arrival pushed overall spending to almost half a billion pounds.

The depth now available to Arne Slot highlights how seriously the 46-year-old is building a squad capable of defending the Premier League title.

With Ekitike stating that the selection dilemma is “the coach’s problem,” our boss will be forced to juggle two elite forwards across multiple competitions.

For us, that can only be good news.

