Liverpool contract talks with Konate at impasse amid Madrid interest: Joyce

Liverpool are facing a contract stand-off with Ibou Konate as his future at Anfield remains unresolved.

Liverpool contract talks with Konate stall

As reported by Paul Joyce in The Times, “Konate’s future remains uncertain.

“The France defender has entered the final year of his own deal and long-standing attempts to persuade him to sign a new contract remain at an impasse.”

The 26-year-old has been a key figure since his £36 million arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021, forming a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of our defence.

However, with negotiations stalling, Real Madrid have emerged as possible suitors next summer.

Joyce made it clear that while Liverpool want to keep him, the club will not beg anyone to stay. Though the player’s jokes about the potential move won’t have gone down well.

The message is simple: if Konate wishes to commit his long-term future, he remains central to Arne Slot’s plans. If not, Liverpool are prepared to move forward without him.

Real Madrid interest and Liverpool’s defensive depth

The situation comes at a time when our centre-back department has been reinforced with the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

The 18-year-old Italian was brought in for £26 million as a long-term project, but our squad is already well stocked with Joe Gomez and academy prospects pushing through.

Real Madrid’s interest adds another layer of intrigue. The Spanish giants prised Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Anfield and Konate’s pace and strength make him a natural fit for La Liga.

With just months left on his deal, his future could become one of the major sagas of 2026.

Liverpool’s stance is clear — the club is planning ahead, but the door remains open for the French international to extend his stay. Until then, the uncertainty over his future will continue to hover over Anfield.

