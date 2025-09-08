‘Liverpool were interested’ – CEO claims Reds were ‘offered’ chance to sign Chelsea ace in summer

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool were reportedly offered the chance to sign a current Chelsea player in the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

It was back in March that we reported on Empire of the Kop that the Reds had been considering a move for Joao Pedro (then of Brighton) in the off-season, and his then-Seagulls teammate Igor Julio had publicly advised the Brazilian striker to join Arne Slot’s side if he were to leave the Amex Stadium.

However, the 23-year-old instead made the move to Stamford Bridge, teaming up with the Blues in time for the business end of their FIFA Club World Cup triumph in July.

Joao Pedro was reportedly offered to Liverpool this summer

Had things transpired differently, the Brazil international could’ve been a Liverpol player by now rather than a Chelsea one.

Speaking to Anfield Index, journalist Lewis Steele claimed: “Earlier on in the window, Joao Pedro was on the list, or was offered to Liverpool at some point earlier on in the year.

“Paul Barber, who is the Brighton CEO, was going around telling other parties that Liverpool were interested. That was maybe Liverpool being used to drive up the market for Pedro, before he went to Chelsea.”

Liverpool need not regret Joao Pedro moving to Chelsea

If the Anfield hierarchy had truly been interested in Pedro, we imagine they would’ve acted to try and sign him before his £60m transfer to the Blues.

The 23-year-old has had an excellent start to his Chelsea career, netting five goals in his first six games for Enzo Maresca’s side, one of which came in the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain (Transfermarkt).

However, Liverpool won’t lose any sleep at not signing the former Brighton marksman, having added two other centre-forwards this summer in Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

Like Pedro, the Frenchman has also made an immediate impact at his new club, netting in each of his first three competitive games for the Reds. Meanwhile, the Swede has yet to play for the Premier League champions, but his 23-goal tally in the top flight last season proves what he can do at this level.

When Arne Slot’s men visit Stamford Bridge on 4 October, they’ll have the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that they made the right choices in the summer transfer window when it comes to centre-forward recruitment.