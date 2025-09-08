Joyce: Liverpool will only sign Guehi on free after Palace collapse

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s plans at centre-back have become clearer after a leading journalist confirmed we will not go back in for Marc Guehi when the January window opens.

Liverpool transfer stance on Guehi

According to Paul Joyce in The Times, “Liverpool will not revisit their interest in Marc Guehi in January and would only now sign the Crystal Palace centre-back on a free transfer next summer.”

The England international had been on the brink of joining us on deadline day, with a £35 million deal in place and a medical completed.

Palace chairman Steve Parish had initially accepted an offer that included a ten percent sell-on clause, only to pull out at the last moment when their move for Brighton defender Igor collapsed.

West Ham have also been blamed for their role in the chaotic deadline day that ended with us losing out on our defensive target.

That U-turn left Guehi frustrated, having already told his club of his desire to link up with Arne Slot’s champions.

The 25-year-old is now in the final year of his contract and will not be signing an extension at Selhurst Park, meaning Palace risk losing him for nothing next summer.

How Guehi fits into Liverpool’s centre-back picture

Joyce reports that Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes had discussed valuations with Parish after the Community Shield clash at Wembley, setting the wheels in motion for a deal that came so close to completion.

However, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate already first-choice options and Giovanni Leoni arriving from Parma for £26 million, the club hierarchy feel there is no urgent need to strengthen in the winter.

Our recruitment team will instead play the long game, confident that Guehi still wants the move and prepared to wait until 2026 to secure him without a fee.

Real Madrid are said to also be interested in signing the England international on a free transfer, meaning we will likely face competition on this potential deal.

Palace’s chairman has admitted previously that losing such an asset for free would cause a financial “problem,” but the stance from Anfield is now firm.

If the Ivory Coast-born defender maintains his ambition, Liverpool look well placed to finally get their man — on our terms this time.

