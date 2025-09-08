“We shouldn’t forget…” – Tomasson drops fresh Isak selection hint ahead of Kosovo v Sweden

(Photos by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak hasn’t played a competitive game of football in around three-and-a-half months, but that could potentially change tonight.

A week after becoming Liverpool’s club-record signing at £125m from Newcastle, the striker is with the Sweden squad for their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier away to Kosovo.

The 25-year-old played no part in his nation’s 2-2 draw in Slovenia on Friday, with Jon Dahl Tomasson insisting that it would’ve been too risky to play him because of his lack of game-time and training sessions.

However, the Sweden manager has appeared to hint that Isak might make a long-awaited comeback in tonight’s fixture in Pristina.

Tomasson hints at potential Isak involvement against Kosovo

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tomasson explained (via SVT Sport): “The last game, I kept him on the bench for 90 minutes. If we were 1-1 then he would definitely have played minutes, but we were leading [Slovenia equalised in stoppage time].