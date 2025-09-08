Van Dijk delivers blunt verdict on Netherlands performance against Lithuania

Pictures via NOS Football

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted he was unhappy with the Netherlands’ display in their 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania.

The 34-year-old centre-back, who lifted the Premier League with us last season under Arne Slot, was left frustrated despite his nation taking a crucial three points on the road.

Van Dijk disappointed with Dutch performance

Speaking after the match in Kaunas, the Dutchman told NOS Football: “It was bad. We were sloppy with the ball and didn’t win any duels. And we held the ball to one side for too long, allowing them to run the ball.”

The Netherlands raced into an early 2-0 lead but were pegged back by the hosts before halftime.

Memphis Depay scored late on to secure victory, but the Liverpool defender was not satisfied.

“He was allowed to dribble far too easily on the first goal, one of us should have committed a foul. If we want to make progress as a team, this isn’t acceptable. We have to do much better.”

Liverpool focus as Van Dijk maintains high standards

Van Dijk’s words are another reminder of the high bar set by those at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz was criticised even after scoring in a victory for Germany and it just shows the constant pressure our players are under for club and country.

Mo Salah has even been labelled as selfish during his time with Egypt and so Arne Slot may have a job on his hands to get his players in the right mindset for our match with Burnley.

With our No.4 now entering his twilight years, his leadership is vital both for the Netherlands and for us as we defend our Premier League crown.

Van Dijk’s frankness shows that progress means expecting more – even in victory.

