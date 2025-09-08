Virgil van Dijk speaks out after former club honour him with emotional tribute

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images and @WillemII)

Liverpool’s captain has been honoured in his homeland with a tribute that connects both past and future.

Virgil van Dijk returned to Tilburg this week to see his name immortalised at Willem II’s Sportpark Prinsenhoeve, the ground where he began his football journey.

The Dutch national team skipper attended the unveiling of the newly named Virgil van Dijk Tribune, a permanent recognition of his rise from the club’s youth ranks to becoming one of the best defenders in world football.

Willem II explain decision to honour van Dijk

Willem II general manager Merijn Goris explained the club’s thinking behind the gesture. “Virgil means so much to Willem II and to our youth academy,” he told willem-ii.nl.

“We wanted to give him something lasting. This tribute is not only a thank you for bringing back the international youth tournament, but also an inspiration to our youth players.

“Virgil is the perfect example of what hard work and perseverance can lead to.”

For the 34-year-old defender, the tribute carried deep personal meaning. “It makes me incredibly proud that the stand at the youth academy is named after me,” he said.

“Willem II played an important role in my life and in my development as a young player. That this is now being recognised in this way means a great deal to me and my family.”

Van Dijk connects tribute to youth football future

Alongside the unveiling, Van Dijk confirmed the return of the Virgil’s Legacy Trophy.

Sixteen youth teams from across the globe will compete in the first edition this weekend in Tilburg, with 300 young players set to take part.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into making this tournament a success,” he added. “It will be a fantastic experience for the players, staff, and families.”

For us, it’s another example of how Liverpool’s captain continues to inspire both at Anfield and beyond, Van Dijk’s lasting connection to Willem II ensures the next generation will also feel his influence.

We saw from his comments after victory against Lithuania that our No.4 is constantly striving for perfection and that’s what makes him so successful.

Whilst players, even within our club, are constantly labelled as the next Virgil – the truth is we’ll likely never see another defender quite as good as our current captain.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile