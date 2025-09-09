‘I love that’ – Alan Shearer says Liverpool ace has best mentality in the Premier League

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has admitted he ‘loves’ Mo Salah’s mentality and has selected the Egyptian King ahead of other Premier League aces in this particular category.

The former Newcastle United favourite was tasked with creating his ideal player based on a number of different categories and it’s perhaps no surprise that Shearer opted for our No.11 when picking a player based on their mentality.

“Mentality, Mo Salah, he just constantly gets in there. He’s not afraid to shoot when he should perhaps pass it, and he’s not afraid to miss, I love that mentality,” Shearer told Sport Bible (via The Boot Room).

Liverpool became recognised as the ‘Mentality Monsters’ under former manager Jurgen Klopp and Salah was of course a massive part of the success the German tasted during his time on Merseyside.

He may not have had the strongest of starts to the current campaign but he is a player that is still relied upon by Arne Slot and Co.

The Egypt international is now in his ninth season as a Liverpool player and has registered 360 goal contributions in 405 appearances for the Premier League champions during his time on Merseyside.

He may not wear the armband, but the former Roma man is a leader and someone who is a role model for young footballers all around the world.

Salah helped the Reds to their 20th League title last term and after being named PFA Player of the Year, the forward said “Being champions is what matters and we will fight to do it again this season.” (via Rush The Kop).

The 33-year-old is just 73 goals shy of Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record and although you may think it’s unlikely the Anfield favourite will reach that tally, the winger will be doing everything he can to get near it!