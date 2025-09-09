‘Something for another day’ – Alexander Isak speaks out about Liverpool summer transfer saga

Alexander Isak has claimed ‘not everyone has the full picture’ regarding his summer transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool but insists he is ‘happy’ to be at Anfield.

The Sweden international, who was a late substitute for his country as they were defeated 2-0 by Kosovo last night, joined the Reds in a deal worth £125m last week.

The 25-year-old made it clear at the end of the season that he wanted to join the Premier League champions but Eddie Howe’s side were not willing to sanction a deal.

Isak got his way however, and speaking after Sweden’s defeat last night he discussed his move away from St. James’ Park.

“Not everyone has the full picture, but that’s something for another day,” the forward said (as quoted by Liverpool World). “I can’t control everything that’s said or written. But I’m happy that I became a Liverpool player.”

In a post on his social media last month, our new No.9 claimed promises were broken by Newcastle and that his relationship with the club could not continue moving forward.

It was then even more obvious that he would not play again for the Magpies.

Isak claimed that the club had knew about his position (seemingly wanting to leave) for a long time and they had perhaps gone back on their word.

Liverpool travel to Burnley on Sunday when the Premier Leaguer returns and are seeking to continue their 100% start to the campaign.

Whether our new club-record signing will feature remains to be seen, but the 18 minutes he got under his belt for his country last night are a good sign.

He may have to settle for a spot on the bench but we cannot wait to see him in a Red shirt.