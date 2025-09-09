When will Liverpool first wear new green Adidas kit after official unveiling?

(Pictures courtesy of Liverpool Football Club)

Liverpool finally released their third kit, courtesy of German suppliers Adidas, on Tuesday morning.

The latest offering from the Premier League champions features Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo on the chest (first seen since 1991) with the shirt coloured a ‘Sea Green’ tone.

It also sees another classic Liverpool crest adorned on the left of the chest, with white and black trimming around the collar and cuffs.

According to the club’s official website, the jersey is available in both long and short sleeves, as well as a ‘newly created cropped version’.

The Reds swapped from prior suppliers Nike to a new deal with Adidas, which officially began on August 1.

When will Liverpool first wear the third kit on the pitch?

Liverpoolfc.com have now confirmed that the Liverpool men’s team will first debut the kit on Sunday when they pay a visit to Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Women’s team will don the green number on November 22 in their upcoming clash with Sheffield United.

What happened the last time Liverpool played Burnley in the Premier League?

Liverpool have a near-perfect record against Burnley in recent years, having recorded eight wins in their last 10 meetings in the Premier League (including one draw and one loss).

The Merseysiders last tasted defeat in January 2021 – right in the middle of a well-documented injury crisis – with a 1-0 loss at Anfield, courtesy of Ashley Barnes’ 83rd-minute penalty.

The less said about that moment, the better, really!

What else did Liverpool and Adidas collaborate on?

It wouldn’t be a proper unveiling without some additional collections to look forward to!

The announcement also saw Liverpool Football Club release an all-black goalkeeper shirt modelled by Brazilian No.1 Alisson Becker.

Fans can also now get their hands on an extended collection of Adidas sport and fashion wear, including a new green zip-up jacket and accessories.

