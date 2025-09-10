Journalist hints when Liverpool fans will finally see 18-y/o in action

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters eager to see Giovanni Leoni in red may not have to wait much longer.

The Italian centre-back, signed from Parma for £26 million plus add-ons, is being lined up to make his debut in the Carabao Cup this September, according to Chris Bascombe in The Telegraph.

Giovanni Leoni to debut in Carabao Cup

Leoni only turned 18 this summer but is already viewed as one of the brightest young defensive prospects in Europe, even being touted as the next Virgil van Dijk.

Bascombe reports that the teenager has been pencilled in for minutes in our League Cup campaign, with Arne Slot keen to give him a first taste of competitive action in English football.

The youngster is joining a squad that has already seen major defensive changes in 2025, with the Reds beating Newcastle to his signing this summer.

With Jarell Quansah moving to Bayer Leverkusen in a £30m deal that included a future buy-back option, Liverpool have invested in youth by securing Leoni on a long-term contract.

Future defensive partnership with Guehi and Konate

Bascombe went further by outlining what could lie ahead for the teenager.

“There is a world in a year’s time where Konate, Guehi and Leoni are competing to partner Van Dijk, before stepping up to fill the considerable void should the skipper bring his Anfield career to an end in 2027,” he wrote.

It is a reminder of the succession planning already in place. Virgil van Dijk turns 35 next summer, and while his leadership remains central to our title defence, Liverpool are preparing carefully for the future.

Should Leoni feature as expected this month, he will join a proud list of young players blooded in the Carabao Cup.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile