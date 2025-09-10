Pearce points out laughable bid Leipzig made as Liverpool lose Elliott

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s decision to allow Harvey Elliott to leave Anfield on deadline day has been thrown into sharper focus after James Pearce of The Athletic highlighted the insulting bid RB Leipzig made for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan with an obligation to buy for £35 million if he plays at least ten times this season, a fee that already looks cheap when compared to other Premier League transfers.

Leipzig’s derisory offer for Harvey Elliott

Before Unai Emery’s side agreed terms, Leipzig had made a move of their own.

According to Pearce, they offered no more than €20m (£17.3m) for Elliott – a figure which looks laughable when you consider his achievements at Liverpool.

The England under-21 international made 149 appearances for us, scored in the Champions League away at PSG, and was part of a squad that won seven major honours including last season’s Premier League.

When compared with fees paid this summer – Tyler Dibling to Everton for £40m, Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle for £40m and Omari Hutchinson to Nottingham Forest for £37.5m – Leipzig’s bid stands out as one of the most undervalued in Europe.

Why Liverpool still hold the cards

Even though the Villa deal feels undervalued, Liverpool have protected themselves with a buy-back clause.

That means if Elliott shines at Villa Park, as many expect him to, his Anfield story can resume in the future.

The post from Mo Salah after the boyhood Red departed, and even the emotional message from the man himself, shows how much he meant to the dressing room and vice versa.

Pearce summed it up best: “Liverpool will miss Harvey Elliott but his Anfield story may not be finished yet.”

With Florian Wirtz already signed for £116m, it was always going to be difficult for the youngster to get minutes this season under Arne Slot.

But his technical quality, big-game contributions and loyalty mean his time with us should not be underestimated.

Elliott will return to Anfield with Villa in November – and he is certain to receive the reception his efforts in red deserve.

