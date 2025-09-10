Unlikely Liverpool trio first pictured back in training after international break

Picture via @LFC on X

Liverpool have shared the first pictures of players returning to Kirkby after the international break, with Alexander Isak, Stefan Bajcetic and Freddie Woodman among the earliest back.

The official club account on X confirmed the trio were spotted in training as preparations began for the next Premier League fixtures.

Alexander Isak returns to Liverpool training

Our record signing was eased back into action with Sweden over the break, playing just 20 minutes – his first football since the end of last season.

The striker’s swift return to Kirkby underlines his eagerness, and the club’s, to get him back to full fitness as quickly as possible – after his admission that he’s likely not yet ready for an immediate return to action.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 games for Newcastle last season before his £125m move, is expected to lead our attack this term alongside Hugo Ekitike, another high-profile arrival.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to transform the midfield too, but our No.9 is the headline addition tasked with replacing the goals lost from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Bajcetic and Woodman also spotted at Kirkby

The sight of Bajcetic in training was notable.

The Spaniard, who spent last season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg and then Las Palmas, has not played for us since May 2024.

After making 33 appearances across those loan spells, the 20-year-old is set to stay with the squad, with opportunities likely to come in the domestic cups.

Paul Joyce confirmed that Arne Slot wants to train the midfielder this season, providing an opportunity to be a member of our squad or else be sold next summer.

Freddie Woodman was also pictured with the group.

The 28-year-old is firmly third choice behind Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili, but his experience provides important depth after the summer departure of Caoimhin Kelleher.

With players returning in different stages of fitness, the Dutchman will be hoping for a smooth build-up ahead of our match with Burnley.

You can view the images of Isak, Bajcetic and Woodman via @LFC on X:

Checking in at the AXA Training Centre 📌 pic.twitter.com/s56mbDxUvv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 10, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile