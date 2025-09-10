What Alexander Isak did during Sweden game has already helped Hugo Ekitike

(Photos by Stu Forster & Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

You’d be hard-pressed to argue that Liverpool have had anything short of a generational transfer window.

The incomings of Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike have tackled the immediate needs of the squad following a mass of departures this summer.

Add on top a couple of floor-raisers in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, and the Merseysiders’ recruitment team have supercharged a Liverpool side that was a deserved Premier League winner last term.

However, there is one concern over the Sweden striker that must be borne in mind ahead of the return of domestic football.

Hugo Ekitike handed Premier League boost amid Alexander Isak reality

To give credit where credit is due, Ekitike appears far from put off by the challenge posed by Isak’s late arrival.

From the Frenchman’s standpoint, of course, he has little to worry about in light of his own impressive start to life at L4.

Four goal contributions in his first four competitive outings for Liverpool (one goal contribution every 75.5 minutes) utterly exceed expectations.

Even assuming that Arne Slot would be willing to put his faith in Isak’s quality and Premier League experience, the reality remains that the footballer simply hasn’t had enough of a warming-up period.

Pre-season has been a no-go in light of the long-lasting transfer saga that took place in the window. Ultimately, even Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson wasn’t prepared to gamble on his star’s fitness, opting to allow the striker a run-out that lasted 18 minutes.

“We will not do any stupid things with him. He has not had a pre-season with lots of training and matches. He cannot play 90 minutes,” the 49-year-old spoke before the 2-0 defeat to Kosovo (via the Mirror).

There’s not a chance Alexander Isak’s new club boss will be trusting him with anything more than a cameo once Premier League action returns on Sunday.

How did Isak get on in Kosovo v Sweden?

It wasn’t a terrible outing for the former Magpies hitman, it should be stressed.

A rating of 7/10 from Sofascore actually compares quite well against Sweden’s starting-XI (with only Viktor Gyokeres and Anton Selestros bettering that score).

Isak registered:

→ 3 shots (only one on target)

→ 1 big chance missed

→ 17 touches

→ 8/10 passes completed (80%)

→ 1/1 aerial duel won

→ Lost possession 3 times

Isak is already well adjusted to life in England

One serious advantage which can’t be downplayed is the fact that the former Newcastle hitman is already well-acclimatised to life in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak first joined Newcastle United from Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2022.

Since that point, the 25-year-old has gone on to register 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 appearances (all competitions) for Eddie Howe’s side.

Critically, the physicality and speed of the English top-flight won’t be breaking news to the Swede. Whilst Ekitike isn’t struggling for goals, it’s apparent that he’s yet to bridge the gap between the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

That’ll come in time with experience, of course, and a few trips to the AXA training centre to appropriately bulk up. The former Frankfurt attacker may not have access to the best gym in Beckenham, but Liverpool’s world-class training facilities are sure to see him build the kind of physical profile necessary to thrive in the globe’s toughest league.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile