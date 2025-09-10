Marc Guehi gives honest response when asked about Liverpool transfer saga

Pictures via @itvfootball on X

Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Marc Guehi was one of the most dramatic stories of deadline day, but the defender has now spoken publicly for the first time.

The Crystal Palace captain had been expected to make the switch to Anfield after the clubs agreed a £35m deal, only for Palace to pull out at the final stage despite a deal sheet being submitted.

That left Arne Slot without a new centre-back, with Guehi heading straight into international duty.

Guehi reacts to Liverpool transfer collapse

Speaking after scoring his first goal for England in a 5-0 win over Serbia, the 25-year-old was asked by ITV Football how the past week had been. Smiling awkwardly, he replied simply: “It’s been great.”

Pressed further about joining up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad following the failed move, he added: “It’s always easy coming here, we’ve got such a good group of players, good group of staff.

“We’re working towards one goal, so it’s really enjoyable and always good to be here.”

Thomas Tuchel also praised the centre-half for his professionalism (via Liverpool ECHO).

“It’s the example of how the boys were in the camp, exactly like this, they put their personal interests aside and he was the best teammate possible,” the England boss said.

What it means for Liverpool’s transfer business

Guehi’s comments come just eight days after our club broke the British record to bring in Alexander Isak, on what should have been the day two deals were completed.

It was expected that Guehi would be added as extra defensive depth, with West Ham also given blame for their role in the eleventh hour mishap.

The deal falling through means we head into the campaign with Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and young Giovanni Leoni as our recognised centre-backs.

With Paul Joyce confirming that we won’t revisit Guehi in January, it seems it will be a free-for-all in terms of who can lure the defender to their club this summer – though we seemingly have the upper hand.

For now, the Palace man has kept his response short, but his three words will ensure the story lingers well beyond the international break.

You can watch Guehi’s comments via @itvfootball on X:

"We work really hard so to score a goal for your country is the best feeling" ❤️ Noni Madueke & Marc Guéhi on scoring their first England goals 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/SN46CqxGaz — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 9, 2025

