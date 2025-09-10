Michael Ballack explains why Florian Wirtz picked Liverpool instead of Bayern Munich

(Photo by Reinaldo Coddou H./Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record signing Florian Wirtz decided to leave Germany for Anfield, with Michael Ballack offering his view on why Bayern Munich were never the right destination.

Ballack on why Wirtz chose Liverpool over Bayern Munich

The 22-year-old cost us £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, a British-record fee until the arrival of Alexander Isak.

Bayern had tried to rival our bid but ultimately backed away, with Ballack suggesting the Bundesliga champions could not match what the Premier League offers.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the former Germany captain said: “A move to Bayern would have made no sense for Wirtz.

“Of course, he wins championships there. But is the Bundesliga still a challenge for him at the highest level?

“No, because the Bundesliga was overtaken by the Premier League years ago. That’s the reality.”

The ex-Bayern midfielder added that Bayern had explored a €100m package but could not compete with Liverpool’s willingness to push beyond that figure.

Ballack also argued that the English league is “generally more attractive for the absolute top players” compared to staying in Germany.

What Wirtz brings to Liverpool this season

For us, the decision is monumental. Wirtz scored 16 goals and produced 15 assists for Leverkusen last season and was named Bundesliga Player of the Year for the second consecutive campaign.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted that our big-money signing has yet to thrive in the beginning of his Anfield career but there’s no cause for concern as of yet.

The playmaker seemed to want to send a message to the neighsayers with his celebration against Northern Ireland this week, showing how determined he is to now make a similarly positive impact for the Reds.

His arrival at Anfield is expected to add creativity in midfield and his reputation as one of Europe’s best playmakers makes him the centrepiece of Arne Slot’s side.

Our head coach will be counting on him to shine in both the Premier League and Champions League in the coming weeks and months.

With the European group stages kicking off next week, Ballack’s comments underline just how significant it is that we beat Bayern to his signature.

The German international did not just choose a new club – he chose the biggest stage available.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile