Liverpool handed potential boost with rival striker injured on duty

Liverpool’s push to defend the Premier League title could be influenced by developments away from Anfield during the international break.

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush was forced off after just ten minutes in Egypt’s 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso, as reported by mancity.com.

A picture of the player leaving the pitch with medics was posted on the Egyptian Football Association’s X account (via BBC Sport) with the message: “Omar Marmoush suffers a bruised knee ligament.

“The player will undergo an X-ray upon his arrival to Cairo [on] Wednesday morning.”

Liverpool handed advantage as City man injured

The striker, who was playing with Mo Salah for the Pharaohs, picked up a leg problem after a challenge inside the opening minutes.

He initially tried to continue but was replaced shortly after, leaving Pep Guardiola with a potential concern ahead of the season restart.

For us, any fitness doubts in City’s frontline are notable. Their depth remains strong, yet an absence for Marmoush could hand Liverpool a subtle edge in what promises to be another fine-margin title race.

City have lost two of their first three games of the season and are already six points behind Arne Slot’s side, as we headed into the international break.

What it means for the Premier League race

While Egypt remain top of their qualification group with 20 points, Guardiola will now be waiting anxiously on updates.

Marmoush was handed the chance to score from the spot in their match with Ethiopia, after Salah unselfishly allowed him to take the penalty.

Liverpool’s recent record-breaking signing Alexander Isak has already shared concerns about his own fitness, playing just 20 minutes of football since the end of last season.

With two games left for Egypt to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup, they will be hoping their star players are ready for the next international break in early October.

For Liverpool, it’s another reminder of how international football can influence the Premier League race in unexpected ways.

