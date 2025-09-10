Liverpool midfielder looked ‘physically diminished’ in international match – local press

(Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s midfield options have been in the spotlight once again after one of our key men was the subject of criticism while away on international duty.

Mixed reviews for Alexis Mac Allister with Argentina

Argentina ended their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Ecuador, and it was Alexis Mac Allister who found himself singled out by the press (as shared on Liverpool World).

The 26-year-old, who was pivotal in his nation’s World Cup triumph in 2022 and Copa America success in 2024, returned to the starting line-up after missing the Venezuela clash due to travel complications.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni shuffled his pack and placed the Liverpool midfielder in an advanced playmaking role, but it did not bring the desired results.

According to Clarin, the No.10 “was imprecise and lacked attacking prowess”, handing him just a 4/10 rating.

BolaVIP went further, suggesting he “looked physically diminished, as he wasn’t at 100% and couldn’t make a difference in the midfield.”

Even La Nacion echoed those concerns, scoring him 4/10 and claiming Argentina missed his “aggressive passing and pace.”

On the more generous side, TyC Sports awarded him a 6, saying he still acted as a focal point in phases of play.

What it means for Liverpool

The concern for us is that the former Brighton midfielder missed part of pre-season through an old injury and sat out the 3-2 win at Newcastle because of fitness problems.

Being asked to play while not fully sharp raises questions of why he was called up in the first place, with concerns being immediately raised when the squad was announced.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz in a British-record £116 million move to boost creativity in midfield, but Mac Allister remains crucial to the balance of the squad.

His versatility across roles makes him valuable, yet the Argentine press’ concerns highlight the importance of careful management.

With big fixtures ahead, including testing away trips, ensuring the World Cup winner returns to top condition will be vital.

