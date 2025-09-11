Liverpool prodigy could be on the verge of long-awaited comeback after injury nightmare

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans could soon have a long-awaited comeback to savour as one injury-ravaged Reds player edges closer to full fitness.

It’s now been three years since Stefan Bajcetic broke into the first team at Anfield, and he was starting against Real Madrid in the Champions League just six months after his senior debut, but unfortunately the footballing gods haven’t been kind to him since then.

An adductor injury prematurely ended that breakthrough 2022/23 campaign, and he’s had to go out on loan to Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas in the meantime, although he impressed for the latter despite their relegation from LaLiga last season.

The Liverpool youngster has been recovering from hamstring surgery in May and played no part in the Reds’ pre-season tour to Asia, although he now seems to be nearing a comeback.

Bajcetic nearing match fitness for Liverpool

As reported by Lewis Steele in his latest Liverpool Confidential feature for Mail Sport, the 20-year-old is ‘getting closer to match fitness’ and partaking in full training sessions after his lengthy convalescence.

The Spanish youngster could be in line to feature for LFC’s under-21s in the coming weeks, and Arne Slot asked him to remain at Anfield for this season despite keen interest from several clubs in Europe.

Bajcetic clearly valued by Liverpool after Slot request

Bajcetic has only played three times for the Reds in the past two years, most recently as a substitute in a Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur in May 2024 (Transfermarkt), so he has a lot of ground to make up if he’s to forge his way back into first-team contention.

In stark contrast to when he broke through at Liverpool three seasons ago, competition for midfield berths at Anfield is now fierce, and realistically the 20-year-old will be a squad player at best in the coming months.

However, for Slot to convince him to remain on Merseyside for this term clearly shows that the head coach has faith in him to play some part for LFC during the 2025/26 campaign, particularly when so many other exits were sanctioned over the summer.

Hopefully Bajcetic will soon get some minutes on the pitch for Rob Page’s under-21s and gradually work his way towards consideration for senior game-time later in the autumn.

The Spanish prodigy is due a sizeable dollop of good fortune after the horrendous luck he’s had with injuries over the past couple of years.