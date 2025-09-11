FSG in talks that could free up more money for Liverpool – The Athletic

(Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s owners are again making headlines in the United States, with The Athletic reporting that Fenway Sports Group are exploring a potential sale of their NHL franchise, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

FSG could sell Penguins as talks continue

Josh Yohe of The Athletic has claimed that multiple groups are in discussions with FSG about buying the Penguins, with the Hoffmann family – owners of the Florida Everblades – emerging as leading contenders.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman previously suggested any deal would be worth around $1.75 billion, nearly double the $900m FSG paid in 2021.

Sources cited by The Athletic noted: “There will probably be a sale if that price is met.”

We saw a couple of years ago that both Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fans teamed up to jeer our shared owner during a public appearance, perhaps showcasing John Henry’s reputation for both US teams.

This comes at a time when FSG have spent heavily on Liverpool.

This summer saw record-breaking moves for Alexander Isak at £125m and Florian Wirtz at £116m, alongside Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike.

With over £350m invested in the squad and a new academy project also approved, questions have been asked about how the group will continue to balance their portfolio.

What a Penguins sale could mean for Liverpool

We can infer that this suggests a sale could either be used to free up funds for further Liverpool investment, or as a way for FSG to offset their outlay this summer.

Yohe explained that FSG view Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox as their more profitable ventures compared to the Penguins, where attendances have dropped since the pandemic.

Either way, the possibility of fresh liquidity could be good news for us, especially given the financial firepower needed to remain at the top of the Premier League.

FSG are said to be conducting business as usual, but staff at the Penguins expect a sale before 2026.

If that happens, Liverpool could be the major beneficiaries of a billion-dollar US sports deal.

You can watch our interview with a Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins fan from a couple of years ago for a further insight into FSG’s reputation across the pond, via our YouTube channel:

