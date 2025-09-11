Report: Liverpool ‘confident’ of reuniting former teammates in planned £87m double swoop in 2026

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already looking towards the possibility of reuniting two former teammates as part of their transfer strategy for 2026.

Arne Slot’s squad has undergone a significant overhaul during the summer, with a series of high-profile arrivals and departures as the Premier League-winning coach begins to forge his own imprint at Anfield.

While the market will remain shut until January, sporting director Richard Hughes will already be hard at work plotting the Reds’ next moves for the coming months.

Liverpool eyeing Guehi and Olise moves for 2026

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool remain ‘confident’ of signing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer after having a deadline day move for the Crystal Palace captain blocked by the Eagles.

Recent reports have linked Real Madrid with a potential swoop for the 25-year-old, although sources close to Anfield seemingly view these as mere ‘noise’.

The report also claims that the Merseysiders are eyeing the defender’s ex-Selhurst Park teammate Michael Olise (now of Bayern Munich) as a long-term replacement for Mo Salah, and it’s believed that the France international would be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has an estimated asking price of £87m, although sources have indicated that there may be a clause or a verbal agreement to negotiate for a slightly lower figure with English top-flight clubs.

Guehi and Olise could both refresh crucial positions for Liverpool

With Guehi further elevating his stock this week by scoring in England’s 5-0 drubbing of Serbia, and Ibrahima Konate reportedly prepared to move on from Liverpool on a free transfer next year, the clamour for the Palace defender is likely to only get even louder.

Whilst waiting until next summer could be a gamble, considering that overseas suitors like Real Madrid can attempt to broker a pre-contract deal in January, Anfield chiefs may feel confident of signing the 25-year-old after he’d already agreed a move to Merseyside before his club vetoed it on deadline day.

The need for Olise doesn’t seem to be as urgent, given that Salah’s contract has almost two years left to run, but the starting point of life after the Egyptian King is no longer a speck in the distance, and a serious succession plan will have to be put in place.

The Frenchman has had an excellent start to this season, with four goals in as many games for Bayern and one for his country during the September international break. Like Guehi, he’s also proven his worth in the Premier League, in which he racked up 36 goals in 82 appearances prior to his move to Germany.

Both players could potentially refresh Liverpool in key positions next year at a perfect age whereby they’ve already demonstrated an ability to consistently perform at a high level and are only now coming into their peak footballing years.

After three seasons together at Selhurst Park between 2021 and 2024, could the pair be reunited at Anfield in the next few months? It’d have the makings of a highly astute double coup!