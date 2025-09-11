Hungarian journalists and fans say Liverpool’s £40m signing was the worst on the pitch

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will have taken note of a surprising development from Hungary’s recent World Cup qualifier, with one of our summer recruits receiving harsh criticism back home.

Milos Kerkez handed lowest rating by Hungarian supporters

According to Nemzeti Sport, Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez was rated the worst performer in Hungary’s 3-2 defeat against Portugal in Budapest.

Out of 7,830 reader votes, the 21-year-old averaged just 4.51 out of 10 – the lowest of any Hungarian player.

The outlet reported that Kerkez was “annoyingly easy to tackle” before Joao Cancelo dispossessed him in the build-up to Portugal’s third goal.

It’s seems like Dominik Szoboszlai wouldn’t agree with this though, as he was left in tears following the goal because our left back was tackled immediately after our No.8’s pass.

The report added that while Kerkez won several duels, “we know he is capable of much more.”

For comparison, forward Barnabas Varga was ranked best with 8.45, goalkeeper Balazs Toth followed with 7.54, and Willi Orban was third on 6.54.

Szoboszlai, who captains his national team, scored 5.43, placing him eighth.

The Hungarian skipper was praised for his intensity and control but his misplaced pass to Kerkez was described as “a huge mistake.”

Hungarian journalists also questioned Kerkez’s display

Nemzeti Sport’s own reporters also gave Kerkez a modest rating of 5, highlighting his struggle to track Bernardo Silva before the first goal and criticising his decision-making in dangerous areas.

Despite being at the very start of his Anfield career, the former Bournemouth man has been on the receiving end of criticism for his defending in a red shirt already too.

The Hungarian press admitted though that his defensive duels were mostly strong in the game and suggested he has the quality to bounce back quickly.

Kerkez, brought in from Bournemouth for £40m, is expected to provide energy and balance down the left but as the fixtures stack up – Andy Robertson will be hoping to reclaim his starting role.

With the Premier League season already underway, the former Cherries defender will be eager to prove his worth at Anfield.

As Nemzeti Sport concluded, Hungary’s No.3 “is capable of much more” – and now it’s over to the player to prove that for both club and country.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile