Liverpool’s Kone-Doherty for game-changing moment on international stage

Pictures via RTE 2

A Liverpool academy graduate caught the eye on the international stage this week, with his debut performance being singled out for praise.

Kone-Doherty makes decisive impact in Ireland U21 victory

19-year-old Trent Kone-Doherty came off the bench in Ireland U21s’ clash with Andorra at the Aviva Stadium and provided the assist for Michael Noonan’s winning goal (via balls.ie).

It was a nervy evening for Jim Crawford’s side, but the introduction of the winger proved to be the spark they needed.

His quick footwork and direct running stretched the visitors, and it was his smart play in the final third that created the only goal of the match.

Speaking to RTE after the game, the Derry-born youngster said: “I want to show the manager anytime I get the chance to get minutes, I want to show him that I want to be playing.

“Obviously the coach will make his decisions so if I’m not playing then when I come on, I’m just going to try and make an impact.”

The Liverpool prospect also reflected on his development at Anfield, explaining: “Some of the best players in the world.

“So anytime I get a chance to train or even if the manager trusts me to get minutes, I’ll believe in myself and obviously it’s the best team in the world, so can’t complain.”

Liverpool pathway under Slot helping youngsters grow

Kone-Doherty has already made his senior debut for the Reds, featuring in the FA Cup tie at Plymouth earlier this year, and has been a regular for our U21s.

With Arne Slot already showing faith in young players last season, including handing opportunities to the likes of James McConnell and Jarell Quansah before his move to Bayer Leverkusen, there is now a clear pathway for others to follow.

With our new loan manager appointed, it’ll be interesting to see whether Trent’s short-term future will lie on Merseyside or a move away from the club.

The winger has been highly rated since arriving from Derry City in 2022, and with Liverpool continuing to integrate youth alongside the first team names likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, it is a reminder of how our future is being carefully balanced.

The new investment into the academy will no doubt help ensure we keep producing top talent for the Reds.

For Ireland, this was a perfect start to their qualifying campaign. For Liverpool, it was another glimpse of a youngster who believes he belongs at the very top.

